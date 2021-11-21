Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558,601 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 413,406 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

