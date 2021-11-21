InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of InfuSystem worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 114.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $530,000. FMR LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

