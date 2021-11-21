Morgan Stanley Sells 309,836 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 309,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Costamare were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

