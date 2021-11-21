First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,259 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $4,994,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

AMRK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

