AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,704 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

