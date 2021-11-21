AQR Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

