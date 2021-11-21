First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

