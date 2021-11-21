First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 285,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 275,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after buying an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

