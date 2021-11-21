Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.19. 62,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 110,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

