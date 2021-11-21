Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.52. Biocept has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Biocept by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

