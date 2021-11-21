Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $154,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLTS stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.