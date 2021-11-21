Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

