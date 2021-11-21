Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $115,617.22 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 200 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,170.00.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

