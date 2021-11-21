The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $80,890.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNST opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $38,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

