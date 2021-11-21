The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $101,400.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

