The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $101,400.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
