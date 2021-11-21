Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

