Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $83,406.06 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barbara A. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00.

UTMD stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $422.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

