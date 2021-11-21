Matthew J. Missad Sells 1,049 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

