Matthew J. Missad Sells 1,049 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $91.02.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
