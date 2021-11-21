Edwin D. Johnson Sells 3,300 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CWST opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $20,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

