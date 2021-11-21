Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $614.16 million, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

