Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $52.44 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

