Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.