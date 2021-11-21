The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.23.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $410.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.