Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,693 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.02% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.63 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.