Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.21 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

