Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

