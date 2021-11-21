Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.96 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.30% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

