Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 104,341.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 391.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 373.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

