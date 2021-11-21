Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 104,956.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.