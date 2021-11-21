Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of Umpqua worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

