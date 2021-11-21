Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 102,655.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

