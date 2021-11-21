NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NV5 Global by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

