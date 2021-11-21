Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 116,815 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 334.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 254.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

IOVA stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

