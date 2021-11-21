Citigroup Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $398,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 135.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 181,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 104,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

