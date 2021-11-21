Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PINC stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

