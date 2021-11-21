Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

NYSE WFG opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

