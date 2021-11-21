10,913 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period.

MacroGenics stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

