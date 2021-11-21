Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

