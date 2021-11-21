Amalgamated Bank Invests $330,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

