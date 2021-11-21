Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $841.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

