California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

