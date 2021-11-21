Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

