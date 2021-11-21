Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $298.15

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $298.15 and last traded at $298.15, with a volume of 1154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

