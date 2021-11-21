AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 12%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) shares traded down 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Bhd. engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Airline: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Japan; and Non-Airline. The company was founded by Abdel Aziz bin Abu Bakar, Anthony Francis Fernandes, Conor John McCarthy, and Kamarudin bin Meranum in 1993 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.