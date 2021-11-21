Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.