Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.