Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 41,351 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

