Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 0.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $52.28. Approximately 13,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

