Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 28.1% in October

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

