Jason Joseph Sells 8,694 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $1,036,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.