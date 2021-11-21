Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.85 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13). 86 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.55 ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.52. The company has a market cap of £5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

